Film News Roundup: ‘Rogue One’ Screenwriter Tony Gilroy Wins Austin Festival Award

In today’s film news roundup, Dan Gilroy is honored by the Austin Film Festival, CBS Films moves forward on its ship cruise comedy, and Good Deed buys SXSW title “Shotgun.”

HONOR

The Austin Film Festival has named screenwriter Tony Gilroy as the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Screenwriter Award.

Previous honorees of this award have included Lawrence Kasdan, Kenneth Lonergan, Nancy Meyers, and Caroline Thompson.

Gilroy’s credits include the 2007 thriller “Michael Clayton,” which earned him Oscar nominations for directing and original screenplay; writing the first three Bourne films and co-writing and directing the fourth film in the franchise (“The Bourne Legacy”); co-writing the screenplay for “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story”; and producing and writing the political thriller “Beirut,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike.

The festival also announced that “Beverly Hills Cop” writer Daniel Petrie, Jr. will receive the festival’s second Heart of Film Award for his contributions to film and television and his service to the screenwriting community. Petrie’s screenplay credits include “The Big Easy.” In 2006, he co-founded Enderby Entertainment with producer Rick Dugdale and he served two terms as the president of the Writers Guild of America West.

Petrie has been participating as a panelist at Austin Film Festival for over 20 years and serves on the organization’s board of advisers. Gilroy and Petrie join already announced Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking recipient Roger Corman and will accept their awards at the festival’s annual luncheon held on Oct. 27 at the Austin Club.

WRITER ATTACHMENT

CBS Films is moving ahead on its untitled cruise ship comedy, tapping Sarah Rothschild to write the script, Variety has learned exclusively.

The studio set up the project in 2016 based on pitch from Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor with Jon Turteltaub and Jonathan Prince producing. The story follows four longtime girlfriends who take a break from their grown-up lives as they get to re-live their adolescent fantasies on a reunion cruise headlined by their favorite ’90s boy band. As they sail among 2,000 other crazed superfans, friendships will be tested, alliances will be formed, and bad decisions will be made.

The project is being developed in the vein of comedies such as “Bad Moms,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Last Vegas,” which Turteltaub directed for CBS Films. Turteltaub’s directing credits include “Cool Runnings,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Phenomenon,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and both “National Treasure” movies, which he also produced.

Earlier this year, Rothschild sold her Black List script “The Sleepover” to LD Entertainment in a competitive situation, and she is currently in development on “24-7,” a comedy film at Universal with Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria starring. Other credits include “Love, Unscripted” for Awesomeness TV and “The Dog Walker,” which has Alison Eastwood attached to direct. She is repped by Verve and Myman Greenspan.

ACQUISITION

Good Deed Entertainment, which handled distribution of Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent,” has acquired North American distribution rights to the SXSW title “Shotgun.”

The love story is centered on a young couple’s relationship that quickly develops when one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness. “Shotgun” is directed and written by Hannah Marks and Joey Power. The film is produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein of Yale Productions along with Sean Glover.

“Shotgun” stars Jeremy Allen White, Maika Monroe, Gina Gershon, Marisa Tomei, Joe Keery, Sasha Lane, and Dean Winters.

“The film, and especially the incredible cast, struck a chord with us as we continue to acquire feature films that resonate with a mature film-going audience,” said Good Deed’s Scott Donley. “The movie has heart and soul and a unique resonance that moved us.”

The deal was negotiated by GDE’s Brandon Hill along with Nat McCormick at the Exchange, who are handling foreign sales. The film will be screening for buyers during the Cannes Film Festival.