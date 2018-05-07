Roger Vorce, Agency for the Performing Arts Co-Founder, Dies at 88

Roger Vorce, who co-founded the Agency for the Performing Arts in 1962, died on April 30. He was 88.

Vorce held the title of chairman emeritus of the talent agency at the time of his death. He co-founded the company with former MCA executives David Baumgarten and Harvey Litwin.

Under the leadership of studio executive Lew Wasserman, Vorce began his career at entertainment group MCA in New York. Vorce became an agent at MCA in 1957.

He then launched APA with Litwin and Baumgarten in New York. Liberace, Johnny Cash, Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee, and Ginger Rogers are among the actors and musicians that Vorce represented. He assumed the role of president of APA in 1993 and moved to the Los Angeles office. In 1997, Vorce was named CEO of the company.

The agency has since expanded to include offices in Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto, and London, where agents represent performers, intellectual properties, and productions across multiple media platforms.

Born in 1929 and a Medford, Mass., native, Vorce graduated from the University of Notre Dame and served in the Navy. During his time in the Navy, he became an ensign first class on the U.S.S. Agamemnon. He was honorably discharged.

Vorce is survived by his sister.