Robyn Lively, Shanola Hampton to Star in Thriller ‘Through the Glass Darkly’

Robyn Lively and Shanola Hampton will star in the independent psychological thriller “Through the Glass Darkly,” scheduled to be shot in Georgia in March.

Newcomer Lauren Fash is directing from a script she wrote with Susan Graham. Hampton and Lively portray an unlikely duo who team up to solve the recent kidnapping of a local girl, a crime which echoes the disappearance of the daughter of Lively’s character. The script was featured in the Sundance and Women in Film financing intensive program in 2017.

Graham is producing through However Productions along with Autumn Bailey-Ford of Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Carmella Casinelli of Bon Aire Productions. The film is executive produced by Stacey Davis and Jim Rine.

“We are honored and thrilled to have Robyn and Shanola in this film,” Graham said. “Their passion for this female-led project and their dedication to bringing these complex women to life is truly inspiring.

The movie is set in 1997 in a small town in Georgia, with Lively portraying a 43-year-old woman named Charlie, who has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. When the granddaughter of the town’s matriarch goes missing, paranoia shakes the core of this sleepy community, reviving old ghosts and long-buried secrets.

“‘Through the Glass Darkly,’ a film I’m dedicating to my grandmother, will delve into the mindset of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s,” Fash said. “The ﬁlm will be shot entirely from Charlie’s point of view. I want people to experience the dark tension of a mind torn between reality and delusion. And yet, how a person’s innate character can hold fast despite this insidious illness.”

Lively, who is Blake Lively’s sister, starred in the Amazon series “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.” Hampton stars as Veronica Fisher on Showtime’s “Shameless,” which has been renewed for a ninth season.

“Through the Glass Darkly” is being repped by ICM Partners. Lively is repped by Insurge Entertainment and Management 360. Hampton is repped by APA and Reel Talent Management.