Robert Osher Joins Miramax as Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel

Industry veteran Robert Osher has joined Miramax as chief operating officer and general counsel.

Miramax CEO Bill Block made the announcement Monday. Osher, who led Sony’s digital division for seven years as president of Sony Pictures Digital Productions, will be part of Miramax’s new task force focusing on growing its strategy in film, television, and mergers & acquisitions.

During his tenure, Sony Pictures Animation produced the animated monster comedies “Hotel Transylvania” and “Hotel Transylvania 2,” the Smurfs films, and the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs films. He departed from the Sony post in 2015, and has been consulting for private equity firms, international consulting firms and media companies in the interim.

“We are so happy to have Bob be a part of the new Miramax as someone who not only has tremendous understanding of the future of content and platforms, distributions, operations, as well as a familiarity with the extensive and prestigious library of the Miramax brand,” Block said.

Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in 2016 to beIN Media Group, which owns 100% of the company. BeIN Media Group is a subsidiary of Qatar’s Al Jazeera. Miramax, which is based in Santa Monica, Calif., has a library consisting of nearly 800 titles from the late 1980s to the present.

Miramax was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein, and was sold to the Walt Disney Company in 1993 — by which time, it had transformed the independent film scene by producing such titles as “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” and “The Crying Game.” During its 17 years as a Disney label, Miramax’s titles included “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love,” and “Good Will Hunting.”

Osher was also chief operating officer of Sony’s Columbia Pictures Motion Picture Group before running the digital division. Before joining Sony, Osher worked at Miramax as co-head of the creative production department and ran the TV, legal, business affairs and physical production divisions.

Miramax’s assets were acquired from Disney in 2010 by Filmyard Holdings, consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, and Qatar Investment Authority. CEO Stephen Schoch stepped down in in late 2016 and was replaced by film finance veteran Block a year ago.

Osher said Monday, “I am really excited to be part of Miramax’s new vision under CEO Bill Block and beIN Media. The vast Miramax library has so much potential and I am looking forward to working with the team to take it to the next level.”

Osher sits on the Board of Councilors for the University Of Southern California Dornsife College Of Letters, Arts & Sciences. He is board chair of the USC Alumni Council of the School of Cinematic Arts and since 2007 been an adjunct lecturer for the school, teaching at the graduate level. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

