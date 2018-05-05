Robbie Little, British Producer, Dies En Route to Cannes

Robbie Little, a British producer and familiar figure at film markets who founded the Little Film Company with his wife Ellen, has died.

Little had been traveling to the Cannes Film Festival from London when he died unexpectedly, according to Screen International.

He was working on the drama “Mrs Lowry & Son” with Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave, as well as on “The More You Ignore Me.”

Little, together with his wife, has worked on financing, producing and distributing more than 300 films, including “Waking Ned Devine,” “The Secret of Roan Inish,” “Mrs. Dalloway” and “Before Night Falls.”

After moving from Italy to Los Angeles, he founded Overseas Film Group, and later First Look Media. As a founding member of the Independent Film and Television Alliance, he was active at the American Film Market since its beginning in the 1980s.

Together with his wife, Little was also a founding member of The Archive Council, the industry support group for the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Archive Film Preservation Program, and served on the Board of Directors of the Antonio David Blanco Scholarship Fund, which annually benefits deserving students in the UCLA Department of Film and Television. He also supported scholarship funds honoring Irvin Shapiro and Walter Manley at the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University.