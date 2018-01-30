‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Joins Romance Drama ‘Five Feet Apart’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.”

The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his company Wayfarer Entertainment.

The story centers on a young couple falling for one another, though they are both living on borrowed time. The female lead has not yet been cast.

It’s the first feature adult role for Sprouse. He portrays Jughead Jones on the CW’s “Riverdale,” which presents the Archie comics characters in a murder mystery. The show is currently in its second season.

Sprouse previously starred Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” as Cody Martin, alongside his twin brother, Dylan. The series ran from 2005 to 2008. He also starred in the spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.” He made his feature debut opposite Adam Sandler in 1999’s “Big Daddy.”

Mark Ross is overseeing the project for CBS Films. Sprouse is represented by Authentic and WME.

More Film

  • Bob Iger Disney

    Bob Iger's Daunting Puzzle: How Will Assets, Leaders Integrate in Fox-Disney Merger?

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart

    'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse Joins Romance Drama 'Five Feet Apart'

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • Ezra Swerdlow dead

    Ezra Swerdlow, '21 Jump Street' and 'Spaceballs' Producer, Dies at 64

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • Newly Diversified Academy Ranks Favor Inclusion

    Newly Diversified Academy Ranks Favor Inclusion But Does Platform Bias Still Exist?

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • Rian Johnson Ethan Hawke Lena Dunham

    Rian Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Lena Dunham Added to SXSW Conference

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • Chadwick Boseman Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Star-Studded Premiere Showcases Black Excellence

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

  • The Match Factory Acquires Three More

    The Match Factory Acquires Three More Berlinale-Bound Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad