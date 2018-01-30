‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Joins Romance Drama ‘Five Feet Apart’

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse has signed on as the male lead in CBS Films’ romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.”

The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry (“The Children”) and Tobias Iaconis (“Sleep Tight”). Cathy Schulman, who won a best picture Oscar for “Crash,” is producing under her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni via his company Wayfarer Entertainment.

The story centers on a young couple falling for one another, though they are both living on borrowed time. The female lead has not yet been cast.

It’s the first feature adult role for Sprouse. He portrays Jughead Jones on the CW’s “Riverdale,” which presents the Archie comics characters in a murder mystery. The show is currently in its second season.

Sprouse previously starred Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” as Cody Martin, alongside his twin brother, Dylan. The series ran from 2005 to 2008. He also starred in the spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.” He made his feature debut opposite Adam Sandler in 1999’s “Big Daddy.”

Mark Ross is overseeing the project for CBS Films. Sprouse is represented by Authentic and WME.