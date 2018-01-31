You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa to Lead Romantic Comedy 'The Last Summer'

Dave McNary

KJ Apa
CREDIT: Courtesy of The CW

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa has been signed to lead the ensemble cast for Gulfstream Pictures’ romantic comedy “The Last Summer.”

Gulfstream principal Bill Bindley is directing from a script he co-wrote with his brother, Scott Bindley, with a polish by April Prosser (“Plus One”).

“The Last Summer” follows a group of young adults whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they start college.

Gulstream partner Mike Karz and Wayne Rice will produce. Principal photography is scheduled to begin April 23.

“KJ is one of today’s most talented and sought-after young stars both here and abroad, and we are excited to announce that he will lead our ensemble cast,” Karz said.

Apa, a native of New Zealand, currently stars as Archie Andrews on the CW’s drama series “Riverdale.” He was the teenage lead in 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose” and broke out on the New Zealand soap opera “Shortland Street.”

Warner-based Gulfstream’s producing credits include “The Nut Job,” “Blended,” and “Mothers Day.” Gulfstream’s other upcoming projects include a feature film adaptation of Julia Butterfly Hill’s autobiography “The Legacy of Luna: The Story of a Tree, a Woman and the Struggle to Save the Redwoods” and “King David.”

Apa is repped by UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

