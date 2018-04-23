‘Riverdale’ Actor Ross Butler Joins DC’s ‘Shazam!’

Ross Butler, who played Reggie in CW’s “Riverdale,” has joined the cast of New Line’s “Shazam!,” Variety has confirmed.

The film follows a boy named Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel, who can transform into an adult superhero, portrayed by Zachary Levi, by uttering the magic word “Shazam!” The name Shazam is an acronym of the ancient gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Batson derives his heroic attributes from those figures when in adult form.

“It” star Jack Dylan Grazer will play Freddy, Billy Batson’s best friend. Grace Fulton is also on board to play one of Batson’s friends, while Mark Strong has been rumored to play the villain.

David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) is directing from a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Peter Safran is producing, with filming planned for this year. Sandberg, Safran, and Fulton previously worked together on New Line’s “Annabelle: Creation,” which has grossed over $300 million worldwide.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are executive producing through their Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Butler is known for his breakout role as Zach Dempsey in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” He has also held key roles in CW’s “Riverdale,” MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and Disney’s “K.C. Undercover.”

Butler is repped by UTA. DC Films Hub first reported the news.