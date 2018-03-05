Time Warp: Rita Moreno Brings Back Her ‘West Side Story’ Oscars Dress

Why, yes, she does feel pretty! EGOT-winner and presenter at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony Rita Moreno took a trip down awards history lane when it came time to decide what to wear for her return to the awards show.

Flashback to Oscar night 1962, where Moreno wore this black and gold number with matching black, arm-length gloves when she won the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story.” The film won 10 awards out of the 11 it was nominated for that evening, including best supporting actor for George Chakiris, best director shared between Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, and best picture.

The star of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” reboot revealed the news of her gown’s resurfacing not long before hitting the red carpet. Her daughter Fernanda Luisa Fisher first told Vanity Fair during Oscar rehearsals of her mother’s outfit choice, and Moreno herself later confirmed that she was going to bring back the dress on Twitter.

On the red carpet before the ceremony, Moreno quizzed interviewers like Ryan Seacrest to see if he recognized the dress from its previous appearance on the awards stage.

Moreno presented the Oscar for best foreign language film to Chilean entry, “A Fantastic Woman.”