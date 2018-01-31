Ridley Scott to Receive Prestigious BAFTA Fellowship

Ridley Scott is to be honored with a prestigious BAFTA fellowship, the highest accolade that the organization gives. The director of “All the Money in the World” and “Blade Runner” will receive the honor at next month’s BAFTA film awards ceremony.

Scott’s acclaimed career spans four decades, beginning with his 1977 debut, “The Duellists.” He has garnered five BAFTA nominations and three Oscar nominations for an oeuvre that includes such classics as “Thelma and Louise,” “Alien,” and “Gladiator.”

“It is a privilege to have been able to make a career for myself in this industry, and to be honored for my body of work is indeed very gratifying,” said Scott, who has made more than two dozen films.

Other directors who have received the BAFTA fellowship include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Alan Parker, Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese. Actors and actresses accorded the honor include Elizabeth Taylor, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier and Sidney Poitier.

“Ridley Scott is a visionary director, one of the great British filmmakers whose work has made an indelible mark on the history of cinema,” said BAFTA chief Amanda Berry. “His passion and unrelenting pursuit of excellence have provided cinema-goers with a tantalizing range of films…[that] continue to cross the boundaries of style and genre.”

Scott has received other BAFTA accolades in the past. In 1992, he was given a Special Award at the BAFTA ceremony, and in 1995, he and his brother Tony received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

This year’s BAFTA film awards, including Scott’s fellowship, will be handed out Feb. 18.