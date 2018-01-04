Ridley Scott in Talks to Direct ‘Merlin Saga’ Adaptation at Disney (EXCLUSIVE)

Ridley Scott might have found his next directing project: “The Merlin Saga” for Disney.

Scott’s production company Scott Free is also in negotiations to produce along with Gil Netter. Philippa Boyens is the writer.

Disney and Scott’s reps could not be reached for comment. While a deal isn’t closed yet, sources close to the situation believe this will be Scott’s next movie.

Based on the T.A. Barron books, the series followed the origin story of a young Merlin who would go on to become the mentor of the classic literary character King Arthur.

“Merlin Saga” is one of two films Disney is currently developing based on the Merlin character. The studio is also working on a live-action “Sword in the Stone,” on which Scott also met with execs.

While several films have focused on the King Arthur legend, the only high-profile story to focus specifically on the story of Merlin was the NBC miniseries “Merlin” that starred Sam Neill.

Tendo Nagenda and Foster Driver are overseeing the project.

Scott is coming off one of the busiest years in his career. The latest “Alien” movie, “Covenant,” bowed last May. He just recently released the J. Paul Getty story “All the Money in the World,” which he began shooting shortly after “Covenant.”

“All the Money in the World” star Kevin Spacey was jettisoned following allegations of sexual assault and harassment by a number of men, including Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made a pass at him when he was underage. Scott made the unprecedented move of replacing Spacey with Christopher Plummer and reshot his scenes in a matter of weeks in time for the film’s Christmas Day release.

Scott is repped by WME.