Film News Roundup: Richard Dreyfuss, Gina Carano to Star in Thriller ‘Daughter of the Wolf’

In today’s film news roundup, Richard Dreyfuss and Gina Carano are cast in the thriller “Daughter of the Wolf,” Samuel Goldwyn buys the family drama “Zoo,” Fox veteran Vincent Marcais joins Paramount, and an LGBTQ video streaming service has launched.

CASTINGS

Richard Dreyfuss, Gina Carano, and Brendan Fehr are starring in the thriller “Daughter of the Wolf” with principal photography beginning in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Minds Eye Entertainment, Falconer Pictures, VMI Worldwide, and QME Entertainment are the production companies.

Carano plays a woman who returns home from her tour in the Middle East to the recent news of her father’s passing only to find herself at odds with her defiant 13-year-old son. When word spreads about her large inheritance, the son is kidnapped and held for ransom by a local gang led by a mysterious figure known only as “Father” (portrayed by Dreyfuss).

Fehr plays the kidnapper turned hostage. Rounding out the cast is Anton Gillis-Adelman as the son and Sydelle Noel as villainous kidnapper Hobbs.

“Daughter of the Wolf” is directed by David Hackl (“Saw V”) and written by Nika Agiashvili. It is produced by Kevin Dewalt, Danielle Masters, and Benjamin Dewalt of Minds Eye Entertainment, along with Doug Falconer of Falconer Pictures and VMI Worldwide in association with Invico Capital and The Fyzz Facility.

Executive producers include Andre Relis, Jason Brooks, Allison Taylor, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Robert Bricker, Marcel Leblanc, Charles Saikaley, Tamer Abaza, Craig Baumgarten, Berry Meyerowitz, Nika Agiashvili, and David Hackl.

ACQUISITIONS

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Colin McIvor’s family drama “Zoo,” starring Art Parkinson, Penelope Wilton, and Toby Jones.

The film is slated for an early June release. Based on a true story, Parkinson’s character and his misfit friends fight to save Buster the baby elephant during the air raids on Belfast in 1941.

“This is a film the whole family can enjoy together,” Peter Goldwyn said. “In my house, it is universally loved from my kids to their grandparents.”

The film was produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie at Wee Buns, and Dominic Wright and Jacqueline Kerrin at Ripple World Productions. Executive producers are Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse at Piccadilly Pictures, Lisa Lambert, and Kevin Jackson.

“Zoo” was developed and made on location in Northern Ireland with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. The deal was negotiated by Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, and Natalie Brenner of Metro International Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Fox executive Vincent Marcais has been named executive VP of worldwide marketing for Paramount Home Media Distribution to oversee creative advertising, media, brand, and market research.

Marcais will report to Bob Buchi, president of worldwide home media distribution. He previously served as exec VP of worldwide brand and customer marketing for Fox Digital Home Media.

“Vincent brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our division, having worked with physical and digital retailers around the world to maximize title performance in the shifting home entertainment landscape,” Buchi said. “We look forward to his contributions as we continue to explore innovative marketing strategies to bring our products to the widest possible audience across all platforms.”

The executive began his career with French car manufacturer Citroen and joined Fox Video France in 1991. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2006.

STREAMING SERVICE

Breaking Glass Pictures and NSFW are partnering on Qreel, an LGBTQ video streaming service.

“We are so proud to be partnering with NSFW on this exciting new venture,” said Breaking Glass Pictures CEO Rich Wolff. “Since our beginnings in 2009, Breaking Glass Pictures has been fully committed to the wide spectrum of LGBTQ films. We are always looking for new and creative projects that tell a story and represent every facet of the LGBTQ community. This new venture is poised to be a huge step forward in bringing these stories to a new generation of viewers. Qreel will be the ultimate ‘go to’ streaming site for all things queer.”

NSFW is an abbreviation for NakedSword Film Works, a producer and curator of LGBTQ features and shorts founded by NakedSword and Falcon Studios. Breaking Glass Pictures and NakedSword Film Works first partnered on the documentary “Seed Money: The Chuck Holmes Story,” the story surrounding the rise and fall of the founder of Falcon Studios.