Rian Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Lena Dunham Added to SXSW Conference

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has added Lena Dunham, Ethan Hawke, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, Tatiana Maslany, and Spike Lee to its lineup.

The event, which takes place March 9 to March 18 in Austin, also announced Tuesday that it has added several other notable speakers, including activist Chelsea Manning; “Westworld” cast members Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, and Jeffrey Wright; and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

“The speakers announced today feature a diverse group of leaders and innovators that make SXSW the foremost destination for creative people,” said the festival’s chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. “As SXSW celebrates the 25th year of interactive and film, the cross-industry talent announced today reflects the ongoing convergence of the modern world, the trends we see throughout our programming, and the paramount reason for our now unified conference experience.”

Keynote speakers already announced for SXSW 2018 include Darren Aronofsky (film), Ta-Nehisi Coates (convergence), Lyor Cohen (music), Melinda Gates (convergence), Barry Jenkins (film), Sadiq Khan (convergence), Esther Perel (interactive), and whurley (convergence). The SXSW feature film lineup will be announced on Wednesday.

SXSW also announced Tuesday that it will include a featured session on “60 Minutes,” which is in its 50th season, with executive producer Jeff Fager interviewed by “60 Minutes’s” own Lara Logan; a session with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services; and a “female voices of Film Twitter” session with Amy Nicholson (Variety, The Canon) and Monica Castillo (New York Times).

Johnson’s session will include producer Ram Bergman, who collaborated with him on “The Last Jedi,” “Looper,” “The Brothers Bloom,” and “Brick.” The “Westworld” panel will also feature showrunners and creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for an inside look at the award-winning show, which will return for its second season this spring.