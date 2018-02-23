You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rex Pickett’s Drama ‘Repairman’ Moving Forward as a Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Rex Pickett
CREDIT: BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Brian A. Metcalf (“Living Among Us”) has been set to direct the feature film “Repairman,” based on an original screenplay written by Rex Pickett, author of the novel “Sideways,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Pickett’s work has served as the basis for two Oscar-winning works. The screenplay for “Sideways” won the 2005 Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor. In 2000, Pickett’s screenplay for Barbara Schock’s short “My Mother Dreams the Satan’s Disciples in New York” won the Academy Award for best live action short.

Metcalf wrote, directed, and produced “Living Among Us,” starring the late John Heard in his final screen appearance along with Esme Bianco (“Game of Thrones”), Thomas Ian Nicholas, William Sadler, and Andrew Keegan.

Pickett’s “Repairman” follows Hap Rosecrans, a washing machine repairman who is a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome. He’s a recovering alcoholic, as well as a reformed arsonist, caring for his mother in a convalescent home while skewing to a regimen of honest repair work. His integrity is tested when, his finances floundering, he is forced to go to work for a corrupt leasing and repair operation.

“‘Repairman’ is a departure from ‘Sideways’ for me as a screenwriter,” said Pickett. “Inspired by my repairman brother Hack, and set in a world I grew up in, it displays all the verisimilitude that I look for when writing original ideas.”

Vanessa McMahon and Metcalf will produce the film under their label MetaMahon Productions. Pickett is executive producing.

Pickett has written two sequels to “Sideways” along with the play version, and is currently writing a novel, “The Archivist.”

Metcalf is represented by Michael Pio of Innovative Artists and Greenberg Glusker. Pickett is represented by APA and 360/Roc Nation.

