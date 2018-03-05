‘Remember Me’ Songwriter Robert Lopez Becomes First-Ever ‘Double EGOT’ Winner

Show-business history was made Sunday night when songwriter Robert Lopez became the first person to become a “double EGOT” with his Oscar win for co-writing (with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez) “Remember Me” from Pixar’s animated film “Coco.”

Lopez, who had already achieved EGOT status by winning every major show-business award — the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, alphabetically — by 2014, has since that time earned two more Grammys and now a second Oscar.

The tally now includes two Oscars (for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco”), two Daytime Emmys (for songs in the children’s TV series “Wonder Pets”), three Tonys (score for “Avenue Q,” book and score for “Book of Mormon”) and three Grammys (two for “Frozen” and one for “Book of Mormon”).

Only 12 show-biz luminaries have ever achieved the EGOT pinnacle. Aside from Lopez, the recipients still living are Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin and composer-orchestrator Jonathan Tunick. Earlier recipients included Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Mike Nichols and Marvin Hamlisch.

Lopez was also the youngest to ever manage the quadruple feat — he was only 39 when he won the “Frozen” Oscar, which completed his original EGOT.