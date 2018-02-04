You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lawrence Goes From Ballerina to Spy in New ‘Red Sparrow’ Trailer

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence.

In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons, the film follows the story of Egorva, a top ballerina who suffers a career-ending injury. With she and her mother facing an uncertain future, Lawrence’s character becomes the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains young people to use their bodies and minds as weapons.

She emerges from training as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced, and must now live her life as a spy, which leads to an encounter with an American CIA agent (Edgerton) who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

The new spot gives a deeper look into the choice faced by Egorva, as Edgerton’s CIA agent tells her to “take her life back.”

The 20th Century Fox film will hit theaters March 2.

Super Bowl LII is being broadcast Sunday on NBC, live from Minneapolis, Minn., starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET.

More Film

  • 'God Particle' Trailer Debuts at Super

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Drops New Trailer, Will Stream on Netflix After Super Bowl

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Debuts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl (Watch)

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Trailer Debuts At

    'Skyscraper' Premieres Smashing New Trailer During Super Bowl

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Teaser

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Teaser Hits During Super Bowl

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • Jurassic world fallen kingdom trailer

    New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Shows the Destruction of Isla Nublar

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • Red Sparrow

    Jennifer Lawrence Goes From Ballerina to Spy in New 'Red Sparrow' Trailer

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

  • DF-09027_RThomas (Dylan O’Brien) and Newt (Thomas

    'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Sprints to $35 Million at International Box Office

    Sunday’s Super Bowl offered a new look at “Red Sparrow,” the upcoming spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the clip, Lawrence’s Dominika Egorova says, “I saw something I was not supposed to. They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow.” Directed by Francis Lawrence and featuring Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad