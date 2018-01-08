Jennifer Lawrence Is a Deadly Spy in New ‘Red Sparrow’ Trailer

Murder abounds in Fox’s new trailer for “Red Sparrow,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as an icy spy.

The studio released the trailer on Monday following a TV spot that aired during the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Lawrence portrays a former Russian ballerina forced into a Russian intelligence program in order to get her mother medical care.

“They gave me a choice: die or become a Sparrow,” her character explains.

The trailer shows footage of her training with multiple young women as Charlotte Rampling’s character asserts, “From this day forward, you will become Sparrows. … You are weapons in a global struggle for power.”

That’s followed by her committing multiple murders in several disguises. She also begins a relationship with a CIA agent played by Joel Edgerton, who tries to convince her to become a double agent. “You belong to them. They’ll never let you go,” he warns her. “I’ll find a way,” she replies coolly.

The film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, and Joely Richardson. “Red Sparrow” re-teams Lawrence with Francis Lawrence, who directed her in the final three “Hunger Games” movies.

“Red Sparrow,” which was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 10, hits theaters on March 2.