‘Ready Player One’ Hits $143 Million in China as Top Warner Bros. Title

Dave McNary

READY PLAYER ONE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Jaap Buitendijk

Warner Bros. Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and Village Roadshow Pictures have announced that “Ready Player One” is crossing the $300 million mark at the global box office with $143 million in China.

The companies said Steven Spielberg’s action-adventure surpassesed the milestone Friday as it enters its second weekend in release. The figure makes “Ready Player One” the biggest Warner Bros. release ever in China.

The film debuted on March 29 in the U.S. and grossed $53.7 million domestically in the opening four-day Easter weekend, then took in $15 million more in the next three days. “Ready Player One” also debuted in first place in France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and Australia. The film is opening in Germany this weekend and Japan on April 20.

The film is set in the year 2045 amid the slums of Ohio with much of humanity using virtual reality to escape the desolation of the real world.

Spielberg directed “Ready Player One” from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, based on Cline’s novel of the same name. The film was produced by Donald De Line, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg, and Dan Farah. Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris deFaria, and Bruce Berman served as executive producers.

“Ready Player One” stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Hannah John-Kamen, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

