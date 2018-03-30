Box Office: ‘Ready Player One’ Powers to $12 Million Opening Day on Way to $50 Million-Plus

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” has launched impressively with a $12 million opening day, portending a four-day Easter weekend total of more than $50 million at 4,234 North American locations.

Friday’s estimate came in well above Warner Bros.’ tracking from a day earlier, which had been $45 million. The studio had already adjusted its projection upward from the $38 million to $42 million range earlier in the week.

The sci-fi spectacle earned an A- CinemaScore, with an audience that was 59% male. The overall audience was 44% under 25, who gave it an A- while those over 25 gave “Ready Player One” a B+.

The sold opening day performance validates the studio’s decision to move up the opening by a day to take advantage of many moviegoers being on vacation during the period.

The film is also launching day and date internationally in 62 markets with $3.2 million in foreign grosses since opening in Tuesday previews.

Based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel, “Ready Player One” is set both in a dystopian version of Columbus, Ohio, in 2045 and in an elaborate virtual reality world called Oasis, popular because it enables residents to escape the grim reality of their actual world. The film, written by Cline and Zak Penn, stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

Related Film Review: 'Tyler Perry's Acrimony' 'Ready Player One' May Top $50 Million During Holiday Weekend

Reviews have been mostly positive for “Ready Player One” with a 78% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate’s thriller “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” opened with $1 million at 1,700 locations in Thursday night previews. By way of comparison, Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween grossed $855,000 in Thursday night previews and “Boo 2!” grossed around $760,000.

“Acrimony,” starring Taraji P. Henson as a vengeance-seeking wife, is expanding to 2,006 venues Friday with forecasts in the $7 million to $11 million range.

“Acrimony” will be battling the second weekend of Universal-Legendary’s “Pacific Rim Uprising,” the seventh weekend of “Black Panther” and Lionsgate-Roadside’s third weekend of “I Can Only Imagine” for second place during the holiday weekend. “Black Panther” has passed the $637 million mark in 41 days, making it the fifth highest-grossing movie ever on the domestic list.

March is winding up with trailing the same month a year ago by 30% through March 28 with year-to-date off 4.3% to $2.73 billion, according to comScore. “The industry has yet to capitalize on the momentum created by ‘Black Panther,'” noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with the tracking service.