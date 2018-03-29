Box Office: ‘Ready Player One’ Foreign Gross Hits $3.2 Million

“Ready Player One” picked up $2.9 million from 11 overseas markets on Wednesday.

The Steven Spielberg action-fantasy has racked up an estimated $3.2 million in foreign grosses since opening in Tuesday previews. The film has been buoyed by strong reviews, with many critics hailing it as a return to popcorn form for a filmmaker who has spent much of the last decade directing adult dramas such as “Bridge of Spies” and “The Post.”

The movie has opened in first place in South Korea, France, and Italy. It launches in 37 more markets on Thursday, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia.

In North America, “Ready Player One” has picked up $3.8 million at 3,500 North American locations from Wednesday night previews. The film is projected to top the box office with $45 million over its four-day opening weekend. “Ready Player One” is adapted from a best-selling novel by Ernest Cline. It unfolds in a grim future, one of economic hardship. Lacking opportunities, many people escape their troubles with the aide of an elaborate virtual reality world known as the Oasis.

“Ready Player One” stars Mark Rylance, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, and Simon Pegg. Warner Bros. is distributing the movie. It carries a $175 million production budget.