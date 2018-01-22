Razzies: Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise, Emma Watson Among 2018 Nominees

“Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “The Mummy,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” have been nominated as “worst picture” for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards.
The nominees for the mock awards show were unveiled on Monday, a day before the Academy Awards nominations, with a video called “how to protect humanity from toxic waste.” Winners will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars ceremony.
“Welcome to the 38th Razzie Nominees,” the announcement said. “Simply defined, Razzie hazardous waste is material with properties that make it dangerous or capable of having a harmful effect on human health or the environment.”
The fifth “Transformers” movie, called “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight” in the announcement, led the pack with seven noms, including worst picture, worst actor for Mark Wahlberg, worst supporting actor for Josh Duhamel, worst supporting Actress for Laura Haddock, and worst director for Michael Bay.
Other actors on the list included Tom Cruise for “The Mummy,” Jennifer Lawrence for “Mother!,” Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan for “Fifty Shades Darker,” Emma Watson for “The Circle,” and Tyler Perry for “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (in the worst actress category).
Here’s the full list of nominees:
WORST PICTURE
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
Emma Watson / The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise / The Mummy
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron / Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy
Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Goldie Hawn / Snatched
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Baywatch
BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight