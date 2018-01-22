Razzies: Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise, Emma Watson Among 2018 Nominees

“Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “The Mummy,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” have been nominated as “worst picture” for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

The nominees for the mock awards show were unveiled on Monday, a day before the Academy Awards nominations, with a video called “how to protect humanity from toxic waste.” Winners will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars ceremony.

“Welcome to the 38th Razzie Nominees,” the announcement said. “Simply defined, Razzie hazardous waste is material with properties that make it dangerous or capable of having a harmful effect on human health or the environment.”

The fifth “Transformers” movie, called “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight” in the announcement, led the pack with seven noms, including worst picture, worst actor for Mark Wahlberg, worst supporting actor for Josh Duhamel, worst supporting Actress for Laura Haddock, and worst director for Michael Bay.

Other actors on the list included Tom Cruise for “The Mummy,” Jennifer Lawrence for “Mother!,” Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan for “Fifty Shades Darker,” Emma Watson for “The Circle,” and Tyler Perry for “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (in the worst actress category).

Here’s the full list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight