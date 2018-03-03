‘The Emoji Movie’ Wins Razzies’ Worst Movie Award

“The Emoji Movie” is the big winner at the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, taking worst picture of 2017.

Sony’s animated comedy topped “Baywatch,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “The Mummy,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.” The fifth “Transformers” movie, called “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight” in the announcement, led the pack with seven nominations when they were announced on Jan. 22.

“Leading this year’s list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus,” the Razzies said.

The annual awards were announced on Saturday in their traditional time slot, the day before the Academy Awards. “The Emoji Movie” won four of the 10 Razzies, also taking worst screenplay, worst director, and worst screen combo, given to “any two obnoxious emojis” from the movie.

Tom Cruise won worst actor for his reboot of “The Mummy” and Tyler Perry took worst actress for “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.”

Kim Basinger won worst supporting actress for “Fifty Shades Darker” — 21 years after she won the best supporting actress Academy Award for “LA Confidential.”

Mel Gibson won worst supporting actor for “Daddy’s Home 2.” Gibson received the best director and best picture Oscars for 1995’s “Braveheart.”

“Baywatch” won the inaugural Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It! The award is the result of an online poll with the Rotten Tomatoes.

The Razzies organization made the announcement with a video titled “Who says recycled material is good for your health?”

Here’s the full list of nominees with winners in boldface:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie (WINNER)



Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween (WINNER)



Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy (WINNER)



Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2 (WINNER)



Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker (WINNER)



Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie (WINNER)

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch



BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker (WINNER)



The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie (WINNER)



WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie (WINNER)



Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!

Baywatch