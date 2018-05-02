Ray Strache Named EVP of Global Acquisitions, Co-Productions at 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight

Longtime Fox executive Ray Strache on Wednesday was promoted to executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, a new role that will span both 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight.

Most recently a senior vice president in a similar role at Fox Searchlight, the new role will expand his duties to include territory-specific opportunities for 20th Century Fox.

“Ray has been an immeasurable and integral part of Searchlight and we couldn’t be more thrilled with his promotion,” said a joint statement from Searchlight presidents Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley. “We look forward to his continued success on the acquisitions and production front, especially for new avenues of content.”

Strache has had roles in dozens of acquired Searchlight titles, including “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “Crazy Heart.”

“Our entire team at Twentieth Century Fox International is looking forward to leveraging Ray’s excellent international experience and contacts to expand and grow our business in key territories,” said Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution at 20th Century Fox.

Related 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Interactive Movie in the Works at Fox 'Deadpool 2' on Track for Massive $150 Million Debut

Strache will work with Cripps and local teams to seek out projects aimed at specific markets throughout Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Upcoming titles in this area include Chilean filmmaker Andres Wood’s “Araña” and the latest “Dragon Ball” installment, “Super,” in Japan, as well as films in development in a number of other countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Russia, Australia, and Brazil.

“In this dynamic film world, having the chance to continue on with Searchlight while also looking to the globe for new and exciting opportunities for TCF is truly my dream job,” Strache said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be part of this next chapter in TCFF’s storied history of identifying and nurturing talent worldwide.”

Strache has been with Fox for more than 20 years since earning his law degree at USC. He began his career as assistant to then-chairman Tom Rothman, was subsequently promoted to acquisitions manager, and held a number of titles throughout the years.