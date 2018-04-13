Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ Opens With $9.1 Million in Early International Markets

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” has opened with $9.1 million in 41 international markets at approximately 17,250 screens.

The U.K. led the way with $1.3 million on Thursday at approximately 866 screens. Excluding previews, the sci-fi actioner surpassed the opening day grosses for “Kong: Skull Island” by 30%.

In Malaysia, “Rampage” took a 78% share of the top five films with $877,000 from 566 screens, topping “San Andreas” by 44%. The film produced the second-biggest opening day of 2018 in the UAE and dominated with a 75% share of the top five with $665,000 from 168 screens.

“Rampage” generated the biggest opening day of the year in Thailand with a 75% box office share of the top five films, bringing in $639,000 from 597 screens. In South Korea, the film was first with nearly a 40% share, narrowly behind the opening day for “Godzilla.”

The film opens in the United States and another 20 markets on Friday, including China, Spain and Mexico. It opened with a solid $2.4 million in Thursday night preview screenings in North America. “Rampage,” loosely based on the 1986 Midway arcade game, has been forecasted to debut between $37 million and $40 million from 3,950 theaters this weekend in North America,

Johnson portrays a primatologist who shares a bond with a silverback gorilla who becomes a giant beast after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong and creates an array of rampaging creatures. Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Joe Manganiello also star in the film, directed by Brad Peyton. The sci-fi adventure carries a reported $120 million price tag.