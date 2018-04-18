‘Rampage’: Inside the Globe-Trotting Mission to Compose Its Score (Exclusive Video)

Composer Andrew Lockington took a decidedly international approach to his music for the Dwayne Johnson actioner “Rampage,” including traveling to Costa Rica to record the sounds of wild howler monkeys and employing a Ugandan children’s choir.

He credits director Brad Peyton — his collaborator on four films including the 2015 hit “San Andreas” — with encouraging creativity and fresh thinking, as he discusses in this exclusive video. The score also features large orchestra, processed brass and ethnic percussion and vintage computer-game electronics.

The Canadian-born composer is best known for his epic scores for “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” its sequel “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” and the disaster film “San Andreas.”

At the Box Office, “Rampage” opened at No. 1 with $34.5 million from 4,101 theaters. In its second week, the movie is looking like it will claim the runner-up slot, pulling in $18 million. Internationally, “Rampage” has already earned $114.1 million.

The “Rampage” soundtrack was recently released by WaterTower and features the original score as well as end-title track “The Rage” by Kid Cudi. The song includes a sample of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” The album was released on April 13, simultaneous to “Rampage” opening in theaters.

Said Peyton of the score: “It blends elements of horror, comedy, action, and adventure while not losing the heart and intimacy that fuels the entire enterprise. Andrew has done a beautiful job of not just blending these elements, but also evolving the ideas, and elevating the music to something that I could never have initially imagined when we started this process.”