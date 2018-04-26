Rami Malek Embodies Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ CinemaCon Footage

Rami Malek offered an impressive early look for the nation’s theater owners at CinemaCon with his interpretation of the late Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“I thought when I got the part that this could be a career-defining performance. Then I thought, ‘This could be a career-killer if I don’t get it right’,” Malek told the audience Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The footage included performances of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions.” “What always had me was his ability to give people the ability to embrace their imperfections,” Malek said.

Producer Graham King also said the film, which opens Nov. 2, will fulfill audiences’ expectations.

“This is a story that has something for everyone,” he said. “Freddie Mercury connected like only a handful of performers have ever done. I am so humbled to be part of Queen’s legacy.”

The presentation made no mention of director Dexter Fletcher, who came on board to direct in December after Fox fired Bryan Singer from the project. Singer was also not mentioned.

New Regency and GK Films are the production companies. Mercury wrote numerous hits for Queen, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and “We Are the Champions.”

Ben Hardy is playing drummer Roger Taylor. Gwilym Lee (“The Hollow Crown”) is portraying lead guitarist Brian May and Joe Mazzello (“The Social Network”) is in the role of bass guitarist John Deacon. Lucy Boynton is playing Mary Austin, lifelong companion of Mercury.

Mercury formed Queen with May and Taylor in 1970 and died of complications from HIV/AIDS in 1991 at the age of 45.

