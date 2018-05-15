Rami Malek Dazzles as Queen’s Freddie Mercury in First ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer

Channelling Freddie Mercury is no mean feat, but a 90-second trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the forthcoming biopic of the singer and Queen, the legendary British group he fronted, suggests that “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek is one of the best possible candidates for the job.

The trailer presents lots of recreated concert footage — with vintage costumes and equipment, ranging from the group’s glam-influenced beginnings to Mercury’s ballet-tutu outfits of the late ‘70s and his more butch wardrobe from the ‘80s — along with several key moments from their career, including the band’s scepticism while recording “Bohemian Rhapsody” (“The operatic section? Okay…,” says Gwilym Lee, who portrays guitarist Brian May), the record company’s scepticism when considering the song’s release as a single (“’Six minutes is forever’? I feel sorry for your wife,” Malek quips to the label exec) and the run-up to their career-defining performance at Live Aid in 1985, and more.

How the film will handle more delicate moments — such as Mercury’s realization that he was gay, and the group’s fervent denials that the singer was suffering from AIDS even up until his death from the disease in 1992 — remains to be seen, but the trailer shows promise.

The film is slated for a November release.

