Ralph Fiennes and Matthew Goode Join Keira Knightley Thriller ‘Official Secrets’ (EXCLUSIVE)

eOne and Mark Gordon have tapped Ralph Fiennes and Matthew Goode to join Keira Knightley and Matt Smith in the thriller “Official Secrets,” directed by Gavin Hood.

Marking his second collaboration with Hood, Ged Doherty will produce with Elizabeth Fowler and Melissa Shiyu Zuo. Claudia Bluemhuber, Anne Sheehan, and Hugo Heppell are executive producers.

Shooting on the project will start March 12 in Yorkshire, England.

The pic tells the true story of British Intelligence whistle-blower Katharine Gun (Knightley), who, during the immediate run-up to the 2003 Iraq invasion, leaked a top-secret NSA memo exposing a joint U.S.-U.K. illegal spying operation against members of the UN Security Council. The memo proposed blackmailing smaller, undecided member states into voting for war.

eOne will oversee production and will finance the project with Screen Yorkshire and Melissa Shiyu Zuo through her company GS Media. eOne will directly distribute the feature film in Canada, the U.K., Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Benelux, and Spain. Sierra/Affinity will represent all other international territories outside of the U.S.

Fiennes’ most recent credits include “A Bigger Splash,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and “Hail, Caesar!” Goode was last seen in the World War II film “Allied” and “The Imitation Game.” They are both represented by Simon Beresford at Dalzell & Beresford and CAA.