Rakuten TV Picks Up Oscar Contender ‘A Fantastic Woman,’ Sets Day and Date U.K. Release

Streamer has the Sebastian Lelio movie in a raft of territories in Europe

Rakuten TV will launch Oscar-nominated “A Fantastic Women” on its platform on the same day it is released in cinemas in the U.K. The Barcelona-based streaming and download platform also has the film for Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

The film comes from Chilean director Sebastian Lelio and features Chilean star Daniela Vega, who is set to present an Oscar at this year’s awards, becoming the first openly transgender person to do so.

It is being released by Curzon Artificial Eye in the U.K., and will also be on Rakuten TV, from March 2. The film follows a transgender singer, Marina (Vega), whose life is thrown into turmoil after the death of her partner. She struggles to be accepted by her dead lover’s family and is also viewed with suspicion by the police.

It received positive reviews, including in Variety, which said Lelio and Vega “give the growing bracket of transgender drama a new, luminous touchstone work.”

The film is nominated for the best foreign language Oscar and was in competition at Berlin in 2017 where it had its world premiere. Lelio and Vega recently talked to Variety about the project and the director said of Vega’s performance: “Her physical presence carries the story in a way no other person’s can.”

Chile-based Fabula’s Juan de Dios Larrain and Pablo Larrain produced “A Fantastic Woman,” with German company Komplizen Film. It was executive produced by Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King of Participant Media. Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the rights in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

