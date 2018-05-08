Radiant Boards Un Certain Regard Title ‘Manto’ for International Sales

Radiant Films International has boarded Nandita Das’ sophomore directorial feature “Manto” for international sales, the company announced Tuesday. The film, which receives its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard on Sunday, will be introduced to buyers at Cannes this week.

Written and directed by Das, “Manto” is based on the life and work of 1940s short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto. It is produced by Das’ Nandita Das Initiatives, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, HP Studios and finance company FilmStoc. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s production company Magic If Films serves as a co-producer.

Viacom18 will distribute “Manto” in India, while French sales are being handled by co-producers Marie Masmonteil and Sandrine Brauer of En Compagnie des Lamas.

Siddiqui stars in the film as the writer, alongside Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin as his wife Safia and close friend, actor Shyam Chadda, respectively.

Radiant’s Mimi Steinbauer described “Manto” as a “remarkable film that pays tribute to a gifted artist, both through a recounting of his incredible, turbulent life and through vivid recreations of some of his most cherished stories.”