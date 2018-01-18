Rachel Weisz to Star in Sci-Fi Movie ‘Cloud One’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Weisz is attached to star in the indie sci-fi pic “Cloud One,” sources tell Variety.

“Wristcutters: A Love Story” helmer Goran Dukic is directing the film from a script he penned. Pic is based on is based on a short story by Etgar Keret and while plot details are being kept under wraps, other than it being described as a grounded sci-fi movie. “The Imitation Game’s” Ido Ostrowsky and Nora Grossman will produce through their Bristol Automotive banner.

The film is expected to start filming this spring.

The Oscar-winning actress has had a busy year and a half, beginning the courtroom drama “Denial” that earned her rave reviews for her portrayal of writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt, who fought David Irving over whether the Holocaust occurred.

She followed that up with the Fox Searchlight thriller “My Cousin Rachel,” which bowed last fall, as well “Disobedience,” which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and also starred Rachel McAdams.

She has two films set to release in 2018: the Lionsgate drama “The Mercy,” which also stars Colin Firth, and “The Favourite,” which features Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn and is directed by “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” helmer Yorgos Lanthimos. “Disobedience” also bows in 2018.

Dukic is currently in post-production on his indie “Ruthless.”

Weisz is repped by WME, Independent Talent, and Brillstein. Dukic is repped by Writ Large and Danny Passman.