Quincy Brown Joins Kat Graham in Netflix Film ‘Christmas Calendar’

Singer Quincy Brown has been tapped for a lead role in Netflix’s holiday film “Christmas Calendar” opposite Kat Graham.

The story follows Abby Sutton (Graham), who is an aspiring photographer trapped in a lowly job at a Sears’ photography. Abby inherits a magical advent calendar from her late grandmother that seems to be predicting her future – and pointing the way to a new romance with a hunky admirer. When that relationship crashes just before Christmas, she realizes that the calendar has actually been pointing her toward her best friend, who has been the constant in her life all along.

Quincy will play Josh, the male lead and love interest to Abby. Josh is described as an adorable goofball and Abby’s assistant at the Sears portrait studio. He shares Abby’s offbeat sense of humor, and always supports and encourages her in her aspirations and artistic goals.

The film is being produced by Brad Krevoy and directed by Bradley Walsh.

Brown is currently focused on the release of his debut album “This Is For You” and plays one of the male lead roles on the Fox series “Star,” produced by Lee Daniels. Quincy’s other credits include feature films such as “We the Party,” “Brotherly Love,” “Street,” and “Dope,” which premiered at Sundance and won the Prix du Public award at the American Film Festival.

He is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Grey Space Group, and Paradigm.