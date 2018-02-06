Quentin Tarantino Defends Polanski in Resurfaced Interview: 13-Year-Old Girl ‘Wanted to Have It’

The backlash against director Quentin Tarantino keeps building.

After being accused by Uma Thurman of coercing her to perform a dangerous driving stunt, which led to a car crash, on the set of “Kill Bill,” the filmmaker is now under fire for defending Roman Polanski in a 2003 Howard Stern interview that has resurfaced online.

Tarantino said Polanski’s 13-year-old victim “wanted to have it and dated the guy.” Polanski was arrested in 1977 for five offenses following the alleged assault, including rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, and lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14. He fled the country after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

“He didn’t rape a 13-year-old,” Tarantino said in the unearthed interview when asked by Stern why Hollywood embraces Polanski. “It was statutory rape. That’s not quite the same thing. … He had sex with a minor. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word ‘rape,’ you’re talking about violent, throwing them down; it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. Throwing the word ‘rape’ around is like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It doesn’t apply to everything that people use it for. He was guilty of having sex with a minor.”

“The Howard Stern Show” co-host Robin Quivers then interrupted the “Django Unchained” director, as she did throughout the interview, to note that the sex wasn’t consensual.

“No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it and dated the guy,” he said.

Quivers cut him off again, exclaiming, “She was 13!”

“And by the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, we’re not talking about the morals in Europe and everything,” Tarantino said.

Stern then interjected.

“Wait a minute. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong,” he said.

Tarantino replied, “Look, she was down with this. … She’s talked about it since, ‘No, he didn’t really do anything to me. It was a technicality for being 13.'”

Stern and Quivers, audibly shocked by his comments, continued to push back.

“Would you ever seduce a 13-year-old with pills and booze?” Stern asked point blank.

“No, no, no, again you’re killing him with the pills and booze thing,” the Oscar winner responded.

When Quivers said Polanski could have avoided trouble by staying away from the 13-year-old, Tarantino said, “He likes girls.”

“He likes babies!” Quivers countered.

He later admitted that he would “beat the hell out of him” if the 13-year-old was his own daughter.

“But the situation was not that she was against all this. She was down to party with Roman,” he added.

Tarantino’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.