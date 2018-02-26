You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Queen Latifah to Star in Inspirational True-Life Drama ‘Hope’s Wish’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queen Latifah
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.”

Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina.

Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began with “Blade Runner 2049.”

Walden Media is set to produce alongside Steven P. Wegner, and Val Hill and Yale Badik of Torridon/16:14. Alcon’s Kosove and Johnson will executive produce. The film will be released by Warner Bros. via Alcon’s output deal with the studio.

Laurie Collyer, whose credits include “Sherrybaby” and “Furlough,” will direct the film from screenwriter Diana Ossana (“Brokeback Mountain”), adapted from Stuart & Shelby Stout’s non-fiction “Hope’s Wish: How One Girl’s Dream Made Others Come True.”

“Hope’s Wish” is based on the true story of Hope Stout, a precocious 12-year-old girl, who, when diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, sets out on a mission to fund the wishes of 155 other health-challenged children with the help of  Make-A-Wish Foundation executive Toni Dubois (Latifah) and the community of Charlotte, N.C.

Latifah’s  recent acting credits include the Universal comedy “Girls Trip,” co-starring Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the Emmy-winning HBO film “Bessie.” She is repped by CAA, Shakim Compere, and Randi Michel.

Alcon’s recent credits include “12 Strong,” “Father Figures,” and “Blade Runner 2049,” which received five Oscar nominations.

More Film

  • 'Love, Simon' Review: Ground-Breaking Romcom Features

    Film Review: 'Love, Simon'

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • Taron Egerton Robin Hood

    Taron Egerton's 'Robin Hood' Moved Back for Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Company Bankruptcy Would Be a Costly, Drawn-Out Mess

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • Antoine Fuqua

    Antoine Fuqua Back in Talks to Direct 'Scarface'

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • Berlin: Behind the Scenes With Guy

    Berlin: Behind the Scenes With Guy Maddin's 'Accidence'

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • Queen Latifah

    Queen Latifah to Star in Inspirational True-Life Drama 'Hope's Wish'

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

  • DORA THE EXPLORER

    'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Movie Gets Summer Release

    Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.” Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina. Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad