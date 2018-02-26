Queen Latifah to Star in Inspirational True-Life Drama ‘Hope’s Wish’

Queen Latifah will star in the inspirational true-life drama “Hope’s Wish.”

Production will start on April 9 in North Carolina.

Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson made the announcement on Monday. Los Angeles-based finance and production company Torridon/16:14 will finance and produce with Alcon Entertainment, continuing the companies’ collaboration that began with “Blade Runner 2049.”

Walden Media is set to produce alongside Steven P. Wegner, and Val Hill and Yale Badik of Torridon/16:14. Alcon’s Kosove and Johnson will executive produce. The film will be released by Warner Bros. via Alcon’s output deal with the studio.

Laurie Collyer, whose credits include “Sherrybaby” and “Furlough,” will direct the film from screenwriter Diana Ossana (“Brokeback Mountain”), adapted from Stuart & Shelby Stout’s non-fiction “Hope’s Wish: How One Girl’s Dream Made Others Come True.”

“Hope’s Wish” is based on the true story of Hope Stout, a precocious 12-year-old girl, who, when diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, sets out on a mission to fund the wishes of 155 other health-challenged children with the help of Make-A-Wish Foundation executive Toni Dubois (Latifah) and the community of Charlotte, N.C.

Latifah’s recent acting credits include the Universal comedy “Girls Trip,” co-starring Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the Emmy-winning HBO film “Bessie.” She is repped by CAA, Shakim Compere, and Randi Michel.

Alcon’s recent credits include “12 Strong,” “Father Figures,” and “Blade Runner 2049,” which received five Oscar nominations.