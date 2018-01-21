‘Black Mirror’ Wins Producers Guild Award for Long-Form TV

Netflix’s fourth season of “Black Mirror” has won the David L. Wolper Award for Long-Form Television for producers

Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker.

“Black Mirror” won over “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Sherlock: The Lying Detective,” and “The Wizard of Lies.”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” won the the award for non-fiction television.

Remini won the award as a producer along with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow and Rachelle Mendez. “Leah Remini” topped “30 for 30,” “60 Minutes, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “Spielberg.”

“Coco” producer Darla K. Anderson won the Producers Guild Award for top animated feature in the first award presented Saturday night.

“Now is the time for more diversity in our culture and in our world,” Anderson said before dedicating the award to the people of Mexico.

“Coco” topped “The Boss Baby,” “Despicable Me 3,” “Ferdinand” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

The 12th and 13th seasons of “The Voice” won the award for competition television.

The awards will conclude with the Darryl F. Zanuck award for top feature film.

Movies ranging from indies “Lady Bird,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Shape of Water” and “Call Me by Your Name” are vying against studio blockbusters “Dunkirk” and “Wonder Woman” for the Zanuck award, while TV shows including “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are in the running for top honors in their respective categories.

“Get Out” director-producer Jordan Peele received the Stanley Kramer award for a film that raises awareness of social issues. Norman Lear made the presentation.

Nominees are as follows with winners boldfaced:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco (WINNER)

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

Black Mirror (Season 4) (WINNER)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

Fargo (Season 3)

Producers: Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, John Cameron, Steve Blackman, Bob DeLaurentis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, Monica Beletsky, Kim Todd, Leslie Cowan, Regis Kimble, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, Chip Vucelich, John J. Gray, Jaffe Cohen, Renee Tab, Michael Zam, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Producers: Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Sue Vertue, Beryl Vertue, Rebecca Eaton

The Wizard of Lies

Producers: Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana, Jason Sosnoff, Joseph E. Iberti

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 8)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Andy Billman, Deirdre Fenton

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Producer: Jeff Fager

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2) (WINNER)

Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

Spielberg

Producers: Susan Lacy, Jessica Levin, Emma Pildez

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Producers: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, Kristen Stabile, David Markus, Royce Toni, Stephen Saylor, J.D. Pruess, Jeffrey J. Hyman, D. Max Poris, Briana Vowels, Jonathan Provost

Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)

Producers: Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, James McKinlay, Leah Culton Gonzalez, Pete DiObilda, LL Cool J, Genna Gintzig, Lindsay John, Jacob Burke, Diane Perrotta

Top Chef (Season 14)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Gaylen Gawlowski, Erica Ross, Blake Davis, Scott Patch, Patrick Schmedeman, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Daniel Calin, Zoe Jackson

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13) (WINNER)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly