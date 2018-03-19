Producer of Animated Hit ‘Your Name’ Launches New Banner

Genki Kawamura, the producer of hit animated film “Your Name,” has founded a new company called STORY Co. in partnership with Yoshihiro Furusawa for Japan’s Toho Co. Furusawa has been named president of the new company and Kawamura a producer and board member.

STORY Co. strives to produce and develop video content. Toho signed a deal March 1 to invest in STORY Co. and to have priority in negotiations with STORY about its upcoming projects.

Furusawa and Kawamura transferred to STORY from Toho on March 1. The two will aim to strengthen TV animation content and develop new projects.

Although there are many production companies owned by former employees of major studios, this is a rare case in Japan where the new company has the studio’s backing. The hope is to produce another hit similar to “Your Name.”