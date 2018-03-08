You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Team Set as Speakers for Produced By Conference

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elisabeth Moss'The Handmaid's Tale' TV show event, Panel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures.

Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of War”); producer Rosa Tran (“Final Space,” “Anomalisa”); producer Charles D. King (“Mudbound,” “Fences”); and showrunners Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) and Lena Waithe (“The Chi”).

Last year’s Produced By conference included a panel with Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey and another with Norman Lear and Jordan Peele.

Confirmed panelists to date:

Allison Abbate, EVP, Warner Animation Group; “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Corpse Bride”
Adrian Alperovich, Chief Operating Officer, MWM Studios
Bonnie Arnold, Producer, DreamWorks Animation; “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Toy Story”
Dan Braun, Co-President, Submarine; “Kusama – Infinity,” “Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict”
Lesley Chilcott, “CodeGirl,” “An Inconvenient Truth”
Jinko Gotoh, “The Little Prince,” “9”
Marta Kauffman, Writer/Director/Producer, Okay Goodnight; “Seeing Allred,” “Grace and Frankie”
Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO; “Mudbound,” “Fences”
Jessica Lacy, Head of International & Independent Film, ICM Partners
Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Gary Lucchesi, President of the Producers Guild of America; “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Million Dollar Baby”
Bill Mechanic, Chairman & CEO, Pandemonium Films; “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Coraline”
Bruce Miller, Showrunner, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Errol Morris, “Wormwood,” “The Fog of War”
Elisabeth Moss, Executive Producer/Actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Justin Simien, “Dear White People,” “Bad Hair”
Ceyda Torun, Co-Founder, Termite Films; “Kedi”
Rosa Tran, “Final Space,” “Anomalisa”
Lena Waithe, Creator, “The Chi”

More Film

  • The Outsider Review Netflix

    Film Review: 'The Outsider'

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • Mark Hamill - credit: Gavin Bond/AUGUST

    Mark Hamill Joins Galaxy of Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • Mark Hamill Filmography

    'The Simpsons,' 'Sushi Girl' and Mark Hamill's Greatest Roles In This Galaxy

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • Elisabeth Moss'The Handmaid's Tale' TV show

    'Handmaid's Tale' Team Set as Speakers for Produced By Conference

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • Imax VR Experience

    Imax Explores New Tech Horizons Beyond Big Screen

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • CHAMPIONS -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r)

    Charlie Grandy on Saying Goodbye to 'Mindy Project' by Working With Kaling on New Comedy 'Champions'

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

  • www.kobal-collection.comTitle: SOPRANOS, THE (US TV SERIES)

    ‘The Sopranos’ Movie Prequel in the Works From David Chase

    The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures. Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad