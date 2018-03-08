‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Team Set as Speakers for Produced By Conference

The Producers Guild of America has set “The Handmaid’s Tale” creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield as speakers for its 10th annual Produced By Conference on June 9-10 at Paramount Pictures.

Other notable speakers include TV creator Marta Kauffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Seeing Allred”); documentarian Errol Morris (“Wormwood,” “The Fog of War”); producer Rosa Tran (“Final Space,” “Anomalisa”); producer Charles D. King (“Mudbound,” “Fences”); and showrunners Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) and Lena Waithe (“The Chi”).

Last year’s Produced By conference included a panel with Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey and another with Norman Lear and Jordan Peele.

Confirmed panelists to date:

Allison Abbate, EVP, Warner Animation Group; “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Corpse Bride”

Adrian Alperovich, Chief Operating Officer, MWM Studios

Bonnie Arnold, Producer, DreamWorks Animation; “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Toy Story”

Dan Braun, Co-President, Submarine; “Kusama – Infinity,” “Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict”

Lesley Chilcott, “CodeGirl,” “An Inconvenient Truth”

Jinko Gotoh, “The Little Prince,” “9”

Marta Kauffman, Writer/Director/Producer, Okay Goodnight; “Seeing Allred,” “Grace and Frankie”

Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO; “Mudbound,” “Fences”

Jessica Lacy, Head of International & Independent Film, ICM Partners

Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Gary Lucchesi, President of the Producers Guild of America; “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Million Dollar Baby”

Bill Mechanic, Chairman & CEO, Pandemonium Films; “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Coraline”

Bruce Miller, Showrunner, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Errol Morris, “Wormwood,” “The Fog of War”

Elisabeth Moss, Executive Producer/Actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Justin Simien, “Dear White People,” “Bad Hair”

Ceyda Torun, Co-Founder, Termite Films; “Kedi”

Rosa Tran, “Final Space,” “Anomalisa”

Lena Waithe, Creator, “The Chi”