Film News Roundup: Produced By Conference Adds Paul Feig, Neal Moritz

In today’s film news roundup, Paul Feig and Neal Moritz are added to the Produced By Conference, a “Jumanji” double feature gets scheduled, and Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book” gets bought.

CONFERENCE ADDITIONS

The Producers Guild of America has added Paul Feig and Neal Moritz as speakers at its 10th annual Produced By Conference, which will be held June 9 and 10 at Paramount Pictures Studios.

Moritz will be joining Jim Gianopulos in his headlining “Conversations With…” session. Additional speakers include Stephanie Allain, Ian Bryce, Donald DeLine, Tracey Edmonds, Lucy Fisher, Lynette Howell Taylor, James F. Lopez, Chris Moore, Ronald D. Moore, Mary Parent, Stacy Rukeyser, and Doug Wick.

The Produced By Conference will bring back its Mentoring Roundtables to give attendees a chance to ask questions about their own projects in development and learn in a more personalized, intimate setting with one-on-one feedback. No pitching is allowed — the roundtables are intended simply to answer questions and provide insight into the nature of a successful producing career.

The PGA is also bringing back the Producers Mashup, which is scheduled for June 10 and features four distinct tracks — Feature Film, Scripted Television, Unscripted Television and Digital Media — seating a small group of participants at a table with a producer or executive, during which time the group will have 15 minutes to ask questions.

DOUBLE FEATURE

Fathom Events will combine “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with the original 1995 “Jumanji” for a two-day-only event in theaters nationwide on June 10 and 11.

The company, which is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group, has topped the $1 million mark with 26 different events in 2017. That’s nearly double its 2016 mark of 14 events with more than $1 million.

Both movies were strong box office performers for Sony, with the original taking in $267 million worldwide and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” grossing $959 million. Sony is already developing a sequel to be released in December, 2019.

ACQUISITION

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book” (Le Livre D’Image).

The film had its world premiere on May 11 at Cannes Film Festival. The film is currently in competition, making it Godard’s seventh film in competition at Cannes.

“The Image Book” was shown in Cannes in immersive surround sound. It is a pastiche of bold, visual imagery and film clips that take audiences on an intimate journey, with the 87-year old Godard himself narrating, commenting and reflecting on cinema history and the current state of our troubled world.