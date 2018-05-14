Film News Roundup: Produced By Conference Adds Paul Feig, Neal Moritz

In today’s film news roundup, Paul Feig and Neal Moritz are added to the Produced By Conference, a “Jumanji” double feature gets scheduled, and Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book” gets bought.
CONFERENCE ADDITIONS
The Producers Guild of America has added Paul Feig and Neal Moritz as speakers at its 10th annual Produced By Conference, which will be held June 9 and 10 at Paramount Pictures Studios.
Moritz will be joining Jim Gianopulos in his headlining “Conversations With…” session. Additional speakers include Stephanie Allain, Ian Bryce, Donald DeLine, Tracey Edmonds, Lucy Fisher, Lynette Howell Taylor, James F. Lopez, Chris Moore, Ronald D. Moore, Mary Parent, Stacy Rukeyser, and Doug Wick.
The Produced By Conference will bring back its Mentoring Roundtables to give attendees a chance to ask questions about their own projects in development and learn in a more personalized, intimate setting with one-on-one feedback. No pitching is allowed — the roundtables are intended simply to answer questions and provide insight into the nature of a successful producing career.
The PGA is also bringing back the Producers Mashup, which is scheduled for June 10 and features four distinct tracks — Feature Film, Scripted Television, Unscripted Television and Digital Media — seating a small group of participants at a table with a producer or executive, during which time the group will have 15 minutes to ask questions.
DOUBLE FEATURE
The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber, Eva Diederix, Head of International Sales of Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.
Kino Lorber plans to roll out the movie to theaters in 2019, followed by VOD and home video releases. “The Moving Image” is a Swiss production and a Wild Bunch release of a Casa Azul Films, Écran Noir Produtions Producers are Fabrice Aragno and Mitra Farahani.