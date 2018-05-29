‘Power’s’ Rotimi to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Singleholic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Olurotimi Akinosho — aka Rotimi — will star opposite Erica Ash in the indie romantic comedy “Singleholic,” based on the novel of the same name by Katharine Bing.

Bryan Barber is attached to direct the movie, which follows Ash, who wakes up on the morning of her 35th birthday and decides she wants to settle down and get married, so she goes on a series of hilarious dates. Rotimi plays Ash’s main love interest.

Katharine Birbalsingh adapted the screenplay and Milan Selassie is producing the film, which is currently in production in Mauritius, East Africa. Cassian Elwes is overseeing sales. The film also stars Stephen Bishop, Tyson Beckford, and Vanessa A. Williams.

Rotimi just wrapped production as a lead in the digital series “A Luv Tale,” which he also serves as an executive producer on.

Most recently, he guest starred on “Law & Order: SVU” on NBC. Rotimi is best known for his role as the drug-dealing Dre Coleman on Starz’s drama “Power,” which returns for its new season on July 1. The show is executive produced by S. Epatha Merkerson and Raynelle Swilling, produced by Sidra Smith, and directed and written by Kay Oyegun.

He is repped by Pantheon and Category 5’s Brian Sher.