POLL: ‘Force Awakens’ vs. ‘Last Jedi’: Which ‘Star Wars’ Film Do You Prefer?

“Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard.

The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) for an adventure in space. Still, the movies cater to fans of the originals, seeing appearances from many classic characters including former princess turned general Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and smuggler and scruffy-looking nerf herder Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

The world waited with baited breath for J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens,” the first installment, in 2015. Audience reactions averaged 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics were close behind at 88%. The general consensus seemed to be that “The Force Awakens” was a worthy entry into the “Star Wars” canon, despite criticisms that the film was too safe and counted for little more than a shot-for-shot remake of the original “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope.”

Given critiques, all that its sequel, 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” had to do to succeed and surpass “The Force Awakens” was retain the same energy, action, and character development and inject even the slightest hint of originality.

In the days leading up to the release of Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” critics praised the second film, earning it a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When audiences finally saw the film and began to share their opinions, immediate disconnect was evident given their 49% approval.

