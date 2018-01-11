You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

POLL: ‘Force Awakens’ vs. ‘Last Jedi’: Which ‘Star Wars’ Film Do You Prefer?

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
ILM Star Wars The Force Awakens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard.

The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) for an adventure in space. Still, the movies cater to fans of the originals, seeing appearances from many classic characters including former princess turned general Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and smuggler and scruffy-looking nerf herder Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

The world waited with baited breath for J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens,” the first installment, in 2015. Audience reactions averaged 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics were close behind at 88%. The general consensus seemed to be that “The Force Awakens” was a worthy entry into the “Star Wars” canon, despite criticisms that the film was too safe and counted for little more than a shot-for-shot remake of the original “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope.”

Given critiques, all that its sequel, 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” had to do to succeed and surpass “The Force Awakens” was retain the same energy, action, and character development and inject even the slightest hint of originality.

In the days leading up to the release of Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” critics praised the second film, earning it a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When audiences finally saw the film and began to share their opinions, immediate disconnect was evident given their 49% approval.

Of the newest “Star Wars” films, which do you think was better? Weigh in below!

More Film

  • All the Money in the World

    SAG-AFTRA Exploring Pay Disparity on 'All the Money in the World' Re-Shoots

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • ILM Star Wars The Force Awakens

    POLL: 'Force Awakens' vs. 'Last Jedi': Which 'Star Wars' Film Do You Prefer?

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • Christopher Nelson Makeup Bright Movie

    How Artists Cross Paths and Departments to Create a Film's Look

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • Captain America: Civil War

    Marvel's Standalone 'Black Widow' Movie Gains Momentum With Jac Schaeffer Writing

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • Jeffrey Wright to Play Hobie in

    Jeffrey Wright to Play Hobie in 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • Jean-Marc Vallee

    Jean-Marc Vallee Forms Production Company Crazyrose

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

  • Sundance: First Look at 'Nancy,' Thriller

    Sundance: Exclusive Look at Andrea Riseborough's Psychodrama 'Nancy'

    “Star Wars” is among the most popular franchises in the world and has cultivated a devoted fan base who are not afraid to let their opinions be heard. The sequel trilogy introduced audiences to a new trio of heroes, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), along with the violent and volatile […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad