Playtime Appoints Frédérique Rouault as Head of International Sales

Playtime has appointed former Celluloid Dreams executive Frédérique Rouault as head of international film sales.

Rouault previously worked at TF1 Studio, where she served as vice president of international sales. She then joined Celluloid Dreams, where she spearheaded the international sales division.

During her tenure at TF1 Studio, Rouault handled international hits such as “Serial (Bad) Weddings” (“Qu’est-ce qu’on a fait au Bon Dieu?”) and TV productions such as Luc Besson’s action-packed series “No Limit.” While at Celluloid Dream, she helped the company expand and jump-started its sales business in key territories. A graduate of prestigious Parisian schools Sciences Po and La Fémis, Rouault started her career in the film business at Paulo Branco’s Alfama Films, overseeing French distribution and international sales for three years.

“Frédérique is a seasoned professional,” said Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-head of Playtime. “She is versatile in her capabilities and has proven her talent, working on selling both mainstream titles or more director-driven movies. At a time when Playtime is expanding the scope of its lineup, she is no doubt a real asset for us.”

“Taking over the international film sales department of such a company is an exciting challenge,” said Rouault, who will be working alongside Playtime’s partners Brigaud-Robert, François Yon and Sébastien Beffa. “I believe I share the ethics and commitment to film of the partners and team here, and I am proud they entrusted me with such a responsibility.”

Playtime is heading to the Berlin Film Festival with anticipated films which are in post-production, notably “Non-Fiction” by Olivier Assayas, with Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet; “Sunset” (pictured) by Oscar-winning director László Nemes (“Son of Saul”); “The Summer House” by Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi; “Treat Me Like Fire” by Marie Monge, with Tahar Rahim and Stacey Martin. Other films on Playtime’s slate include Marc Dugain’s “Royal Exchange” and Erick Zonca’s “Black Tide.”