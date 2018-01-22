‘Incredibles 2’: Pixar Reveals New Cast and Characters

It looks like it’s time for Pixar fans to find their super suits, as Pixar released new concept art and cast photos ahead of “Incredibles 2.”

The Facebook page for “The Incredibles” posted 11 images of character concept art paintings alongside photographs of the voice actors. The post is an imitation of the Google Arts and Culture app that pairs photos of users with their art doppelgangers.

The images also revealed some new cast members and characters: Sophia Bush as Voyd, Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor, Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor, and Isabella Rossellini as Ambassador.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell reprise their roles as Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Violet Parr, as do their allies Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone and writer/director Brad Bird as fan favorite fashion designer Edna Mode. Newcomers Huckleberry Milner and Jonathan Banks are set to take over the roles of Dash Parr and Rick Dicker from Spencer Fox and Bud Luckey, respectively.

The casting images are the first promotional material that Pixar has released for “Incredibles 2” since the 52-second teaser trailer debuted in November, confirming the film’s summer 2018 release date and emphasizing the infant Jack Jack’s superpowers.

“Incredibles 2” will fly into theaters on June 15.