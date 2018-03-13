You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pitbull Joins STX’s Animated ‘UglyDolls’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
PitbullStarry Night Masquerade for Puerto Rico Relief Effort, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shuttersto

STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film.

Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise plans across its other platforms where spinoff UglyDoll projects are in development at STXtv, STXdigital and STXsurreal VR.

“Pitbull’s amazing musical creativity and magnetic personality have captivated millions of adoring fans around the world,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with him, and look forward to showcasing his singular talent as we build the UglyDolls franchise.”

STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” in 2019 as a launch vehicle for the franchise. It has not yet set a specific date.

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside the STX team and be involved with UglyDolls,” Pitbull said. “The brand takes a fun approach to universal messages no matter color, culture or creed. These are themes I am passionate about, and our team is very excited about this partnership.”

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDoll” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include  characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat and Wedgehead.

More Film

  • PitbullStarry Night Masquerade for Puerto Rico

    Pitbull Joins STX's Animated 'UglyDolls' Movie

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

  • Madonna

    Madonna to Direct Ballerina Drama 'Taking Flight'

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

  • Tribeca Film Festival shorts 2018

    Tribeca Film Festival Unveils 2018 Short Film Slate (Full List)

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

  • Weinstein Sale Boxing Gloves Sale Illustration

    Weinstein Co. Is Just the Latest of Ron Burkle's Hollywood Follies

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

  • Paul FeigVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles,

    Paul Feig Adds Inclusion Rider in Feigco Entertainment Productions

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Powers Past 'Dark Knight Rises' at Worldwide Box Office

    STX Entertainment has announced that the singer Pitbull is joining its UglyDolls franchise and will write and perform a song for the studio’s animated film. Pitbull will also voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. STX also said Tuesday that it is also eyeing involvement from the  entertainer for the studio’s expansive franchise […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad