‘Phantom Thread,’ ‘Darkest Hour’ Shine as Oscar Nominations Loom

With Academy Awards nominations looming, Daniel Day-Lewis’ fashion drama “Phantom Thread” has performed respectably in its expansion with $3.4 million at 896 locations to finish in 12th place at the weekend box office.

“Phantom Thread,” which opened Christmas Day, expanded from 62 sites this weekend and has now grossed a total of $6.2 million for Focus Features. The awards contender is expected to be Day-Lewis’ final film. The movie — set in 1950s post-war London — follows Day-Lewis’ character as a renowned dressmaker at the center of British fashion whose life is disrupted by a strong-willed woman, played by Vicky Krieps.

“Phantom Thread” earned director Paul Thomas Anderson the National Board of Review’s best screenplay award and Day-Lewis a Golden Globe nomination. It received four BAFTA nominations.

Focus’ ninth weekend of “Darkest Hour” finished in 14th place with $3.1 million at 1,341 sites to lift the domestic total to $41.1 million. Gary Oldman won a Golden Globe on Jan. 7 as best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in his early weeks as British prime minister in 1940.

Related Producers Boost 'Shape of Water' Ahead of SAG Awards, Oscar Nominations Sundance: 30West to Buy Neon Following 'I, Tonya' Collaboration

Neon-30West’s seventh weekend of Margot Robbie’s “I, Tonya” followed in 15th place with $3 million at 799 venues for a North American total of $14.7 million. Allison Janney won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding’s mother.

Fox Searchlight’s seventh weekend of “The Shape of Water” came in 16th place with $2.2 million at 853 locations, pushing its domestic total past $30 million. The fantasy romance won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award from the Producers Guild of America on Saturday night for Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Daly. Del Toro won the best director award at the Golden Globes.

Searchlight’s 11th weekend of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” brought in $2 million at 954 sites to lift its North American take to $32 million. “Three Billboards” dominated at the Golden Globes with trophies for best drama, best actress in a drama for Frances McDormand, best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell and best screenplay for Martin McDonough.