Peter Webber’s ‘Inna de Yard’ Pre-Sold in Major Territories by Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Webber's 'Inna de Yard' Pre-Sold in Major Territories by Charades

Peter Webber
Paris-based company Charades has pre-sold “Inna de Yard,” Peter Webber’s reggae documentary feature, in major territories after unveiling a promo reel at Berlin’s European Film Market.

The film follows legendary voices of reggae including Ken Boothe, Winston McAnuff, Kiddus I and Cedric Myron as they reunite to revisit their staple songs and record an unplugged album titled “Inna de Yard” in Jamaica. Through their journey, the musicians share memories of their collaborations with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Jimmy Cliff. Webber (pictured above), whose credits include the BAFTA-nominated “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” not only captured the recording adventure in Jamaica but also joined them on their international tour across the world.

Now in post, “Inna de Yard” has been pre-bought by German distributor MFA whose credits include Paul Verhoeven’s Oscar-nominated “Elle.” Other territories sold include Korea (ATnine), Australie NZ (Vendetta), Scandinavia (Non Stop), Switzerland (Frenetic), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF) and Middle East (Selim Ramia).

Le Pacte will distribute “Inna de Yard” in France. “Inna de Yard” is being produced by Laurent Baudens, Laurent Flahault and Gael Nouaille at Borsalino Prods.

Launched over a year ago by Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars, Charades boasts an eclectic slate including Ben Stassen’s 3D animated adventure tale “The Queen’s Corgi,” Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” and Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen” which played at Sundance.

