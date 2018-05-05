‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Set for 2020, Will Gluck Returning to Direct

Sony Pictures has dated “Peter Rabbit 2” for Feb. 7, 2020, in the U.S. and March 27, 2020, in the U.K., and is bringing back Will Gluck to return to direct and write the sequel.

“Peter Rabbit” has taken in $115 million in the U.S. and is Sony Pictures’ biggest ever non-Bond film in the UK, with a $55.7 million total in that market after holding the top spot for four weeks in a row.

The CGI-live action comedy-drama showed staying power in North America among the family audience in the pre-summer season, taking in an impressive 4.5 multiple off its $25 million domestic opening weekend.

The movie is based on an original story and screenplay by Rob Lieber and Gluck, based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. The film stars Rose Byrne as Bea, Domhnall Gleeson as Thomas McGregor, Sam Neill, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, and James Corden.

The story involves the titular bunny — voiced by Corden, in battle with the heir to Mr. McGregor’s garden.

“Peter Rabbit” has grossed $325 million worldwide. The film notched first-place finishes in 22 territories internationally, including Australia, Russia, Germany and Spain and surpassed both “Paddington” movies. Key markets in South Korea and Japan will launch in mid-May.

Gluck’s other directing credits include “Easy A,” “Annie,” and “Friends with Benefits.”