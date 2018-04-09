You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Peter Dinklage’s ‘O’Lucky Day’ Taps ‘Filth’ Director Jon S. Baird (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Jon S. Baird has closed a deal to direct the Legendary Entertainment comedy “O’Lucky Day,” with Peter Dinklage in negotiations to star.

While Dinklage’s deal is not done yet, he is on board to produce along with his business partner David Ginsberg through their production company Estuary Films. Andrew Dodge wrote the script.

The film follows a career con man who poses as a leprechaun in an elaborate scheme of vengeance.

The movie was originally set up at Paramount, but Legendary quickly picked it up when the studio’s rights to the pic expired.

Dinklage is currently shooting the final season of his hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He was recently seen in Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Dinklage will also star in the HBO film “My Dinner With Herve” and play a key role in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Baird has been a director on the rise after his dark comedy “Filth” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2013. He most recently directed “Stan and Olie” starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan. That pic is expected to bow in 2019.

Baird is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and David Krintzman from Morris Yorn. Dinklage is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.

