You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Last Men in Aleppo,’ ‘Newtown’ Among Peabody Documentary Winners

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Grasshopper Films

The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30.

The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics addressed in the documentaries are gun violence, the crisis in Syria, and the life of Maya Angelou.

Past Peabody Award winners, including Carol Burnett who is the first recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, will be honored at the 77th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The event will be hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj, writer and senior correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” Variety is the exclusive media partner for the event.

The Peabody Awards recognize 30 stories each year in television, radio, and digital media that depict important societal problems. The awards are based at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. The Peabody board of jurors is an assembly of critics, journalists, media scholars, and industry professionals.

See the documentary winners below:

“America ReFramed: Deej”
“Chasing Coral”
“Indivisible”
“Last Men in Aleppo”
“Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise”
“Newtown”
“Oklahoma City”
“The Islands and the Whales”
“Time: The Kalief Browder Story”

 

More Film

  • Peabody Awards Announces 2018 Documentary Winners

    'Last Men in Aleppo,' 'Newtown' Among Peabody Documentary Winners

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • John Lithgow Hugh Dancy

    John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy to Star in Mindy Kaling's Comedy 'Late Night'

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • Jason Clarke

    Jason Clarke in Negotiations to Star in 'Pet Sematary' Remake

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • Joe Carnahan

    Joe Carnahan's 'Boss Level' Bought by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • R. Lee Ermey Will Be Remembered

    R. Lee Ermey Will Be Remembered for One Role. And That Was Enough

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • Hotel Artemis trailer

    Jodie Foster Runs a Hospital for Criminals in 'Hotel Artemis' First Trailer

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

  • Smuggling Hendrix

    Watch Clip for Tribeca-Bound 'Smuggling Hendrix' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced Monday the nine documentary winners selected for the annual Peabody 30. The documentaries being honored include stories that tackle current global issues such as the effects of climate change on the world’s coral reefs in “Chasing Coral” and how young Dreamers navigate immigration policy in “Indivisible.” Other topics […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad