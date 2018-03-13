Paul Feig Adds Inclusion Rider in Feigco Entertainment Productions

Director-producer Paul Feig has adapted the inclusion rider as part of all the feature film and television productions at his Feigco Entertainment.

The move came a week and a half after Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

“Thrilled to announce that Feigco Entertainment is officially adopting an #inclusionrider for all our film and TV productions moving forward,” Feig wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Thank you to @Inclusionists and Stacy L. Smith for their guidance and inspiration. We challenge other companies and studios to do the same.”

Backstage at the 90th Academy Awards, McDormand explained an inclusion rider can be added to contracts so that at least 50% of the cast and crew have to be diverse. The topic of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood has gained momentum in recent months and continued following the massive success of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther.”

Michael B. Jordan announced on March 7 that he would add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck announced Monday that their Pearl Street company would do the same.

Feig’s credits include “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat,” “Spy” and “Ghostbusters.” He cited Stacy Smith of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in his announcement.