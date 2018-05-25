Paul Bloch, Publicist to the Stars and Rogers & Cowan Chairman, Dies at 78

Paul Bloch, the well-known publicist who served as co-chairman of publicity powerhouse Rogers and Cowan and worked with clients including John Travolta and Tom Cruise, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 78.

Bloch was adept at handling P.R. crises, such as Eddie Murphy being stopped for picking up a prostitute, throughout his five-decade career in Hollywood.

more to come…