Paul Bloch, Publicist to the Stars and Rogers & Cowan Chairman, Dies at 78

By

Paul Bloch'Cop Out' film premiere, New York, America - 22 Feb 2010
CREDIT: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Bloch, the well-known publicist who served as co-chairman of publicity powerhouse Rogers and Cowan and worked with clients including John Travolta and Tom Cruise, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 78.

Bloch was adept at handling P.R. crises, such as Eddie Murphy being stopped for picking up a prostitute, throughout his five-decade career in Hollywood.

more to come…

 

